Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in rural Shropshire

The collision between a car, a van and a light goods vehicle took place on the B5065 at Sandford to Prees road at around on Wednesday afternoon.

Nobody was trapped in any of the vehicles, and one man was treated by medics for injuries "not believed to be serious".

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the B5065 at 2.49pm. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered a car, van and LGV that had been in collision. There was one patient, a man. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.55pm on Wednesday, September 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Prees involving one car, one small van and one light goods vehicle.

"No persons trapped, crew made vehicle electrically safe and used environmental grab pack for oil leaking onto the carriageway."