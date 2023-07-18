Firefighters spend four hours battling barn fire as photo shows extent of damage

The blaze in Whitchurch on Monday night. Photo: Wem fire station

The blaze off the A49, Whitchurch Road, Prees began around 5.09pm with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sending six crews.

Teams from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury, Tweedale, Wem, and Whitchurch, were in attendance, along with a water carrier and an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident involved three outbuildings and several vehicles as well as a caravan.

West Mercia Police asked people to avoid the area last night and the fire service asked residents to keep windows and doors closed.

The blaze was finally extinguished at around 9.08pm.