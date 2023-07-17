Firefighters tackling barn blaze with six crews called to scene – with A49 closed

By Dominic Robertson

Firefighters are tackling a what appears to be a significant barn fire – with police confirming they have closed a major road.

Six fire crews are at the scene of the incident.
Six crews have been sent to the scene of the incident off the A49, Whitchurch Road, Prees.

They were called at around 5.10pm.

Teams from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury, Tweedale, Wem, and Whitchurch, are in attendance, along with a water carrier and an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident involved an "outbuilding on fire, of approximately 130ft long".

West Mercia Police have asked people to avoid the area, saying: "Road closure A49 Prees, Shropshire, due to an incident. Expect delays."

It is the latest in a series of barn fires across the county in recent weeks, which have prompted fire bosses to issue warnings and guidance over how to avoid incidents.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

