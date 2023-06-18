Lightning strikes take out property's tree and fuse board

By Richard WilliamsPreesPublished:

A Shropshire householder saw their property hit by multiple lightning strikes early on Sunday morning that set fire to a tree as well as to the electrics to the house.

The tree after the lightning strike in Coton, Prees
The tree after the lightning strike in Coton, Prees

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to a house fire in Coton in Prees at around 12.50am on Sunday morning.

Two fire engines attended the scene, where they found a tree and hedgerow alight that had been hit by lightning and another bolt that had hit an external electrical box on the outside of the house.

A spokesperson for SFRS said they believe the property was hit by at least two bolts of lightning.

After the fires were extinguished, Prees Fire Station tweeted pictures of the damage caused by the lightning.

The lightning strikes come as the Met Office issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

The weather warning follows days of of heavy thunderstorms and flash flooding hitting the region at the beginning of the week, affecting schools, pubs and homes across Shropshire.

Prees
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News