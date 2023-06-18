The tree after the lightning strike in Coton, Prees

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to a house fire in Coton in Prees at around 12.50am on Sunday morning.

Two fire engines attended the scene, where they found a tree and hedgerow alight that had been hit by lightning and another bolt that had hit an external electrical box on the outside of the house.

A spokesperson for SFRS said they believe the property was hit by at least two bolts of lightning.

After the fires were extinguished, Prees Fire Station tweeted pictures of the damage caused by the lightning.

The lightning strikes come as the Met Office issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.