Firefighters called to house fire in Prees

At 00.48am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the blaze in Coton.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem with an operations officer also in attendance.
At 00:48 on Sunday, 18 June, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Prees.
The crews used hose reel jet to tackle the flames.
It was considered a small fire involving an electrical consumer unit and a number of electrical sockets.
One tree and a section of hedgerow was also alight which the firefighters put out.
The incident was considered over at 01.57am when the stop message was received, ending the fire service's involvement.
