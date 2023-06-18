Firefighters called to house fire in Prees

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem with an operations officer also in attendance.

At 00:48 on Sunday, 18 June, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Prees.

The crews used hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

It was considered a small fire involving an electrical consumer unit and a number of electrical sockets.

One tree and a section of hedgerow was also alight which the firefighters put out.

The incident was considered over at 01.57am when the stop message was received, ending the fire service's involvement.