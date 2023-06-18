Firefighters called to house fire in Prees

PreesPublished:

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Prees in the early hours of Sunday (June 18).

At 00.48am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the blaze in Coton.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem with an operations officer also in attendance.

The crews used hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

It was considered a small fire involving an electrical consumer unit and a number of electrical sockets.

One tree and a section of hedgerow was also alight which the firefighters put out.

The incident was considered over at 01.57am when the stop message was received, ending the fire service's involvement.

Prees
North Shropshire
News

