Level crossing stuck in the down position in Prees - police advise avoiding the area

By David Tooley, Prees

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area around a level crossing in Shropshire which is stuck in the down position.

West Mercia Police tweeted at 12.47pm today (Thursday) that the level crossing at Station Road, Prees, was stuck in the down position. Please avoid the area."

A spokesman for Network Rail in Wales and the Borders confirmed that a team is on route to the scene.

Once there they will be manually lifting and lowering the barriers to ensure the traffic flow.

The are expecting to be at the site at 2pm this afternoon from when they will be assessing what they need to do to return the mechanism to its normal operation.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

