Plan for 65 new homes in north Shropshire village rejected amid fears it would strain local services

Outline plans to build 65 new two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes on the outskirts of Woore, on the border with Cheshire, were submitted to Shropshire Council in September.

The plans, from Crewe-based Muller Property Group, argued the site was "highly sustainable" with easy access to a range of facilities, including a bakery, shop, pub, primary school and village hall.

Muller said that the new development could help to "significantly boost" housing delivery in Shropshire, and support the Labour Government's objective to build new homes in sustainable locations.

But the plans were not wholeheartedly supported by the local community, with 38 objections lodged with the council during the consultation period.

Residents raised concerns about several issues, including the size of the development and its potential impact on the local school and roads.

One objection, signed by a Ms Fox and Mr Wilson, said: "A new development of this size is a concern due to the already limited amenities currently in Woore, beyond the primary school, village shop and public house, there is very little else in Woore.

"Woore is without a GP surgery, residents already have to go to a neighbouring village, outside of Shropshire for their GP care. These GP practices are already at capacity with waiting times for appointments currently at weeks rather than days.

"As a new parent, schooling in the village is of a concern. The primary school is equipped for the size of the current population of Woore. A housing development of 65 houses is expected bring in families requiring the need for a further 16 school places. Woore primary school cannot accommodate these additional pupils."

Woore Parish Council also objected to the plans, stating that the scheme was double the number of houses envisioned in their neighbourhood plan and raising concerns over the potential for flooding.

Echoing the concerns of local residents, the parish council stated that the currently oversubscribed local primary school would require an additional member of staff and an extra classroom if the development went ahead.

Now, Shropshire Council have thrown out the proposal, stating that it is contrary to local policy, as well as Woore's neighbourhood plan.

The decision notices states: "The scheme would result in harmful visual impacts on the rural landscape and countryside setting, the permanent loss of agricultural land, and fails to demonstrate support for low carbon objectives due to the absence of sustainable transport options.

"The scale and design of the development are not well related to the existing built form of Woore, and the proposal would place additional pressure on local infrastructure and services, undermining the social integrity of the settlement.

"While the Council’s housing land supply shortfall and the provision of affordable housing are acknowledged, these benefits are not considered to outweigh the significant and demonstrable harm identified."

The full plans and decision notice are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03245/OUT

