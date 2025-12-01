Civic leaders in drive to make Market Drayton 'more presentable' with grass cutting and entrance tidying

At a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's Town Action Plan Working Group in early November, civic leaders discussed a range of measures to tackle overgrown verges, moss, weeds, and other maintenance issues.

The state of the new roundabout by the David Wilson Homes development was highlighted, with the council agreeing to contact the developer to clarify their responsibility for maintaining the area.

If no response was received within two weeks, councillors decided that a a one-off cut would be arranged.

Cutting at the Muller and Newcastle Road roundabouts was also included in a new tender document.

Other planned improvements include weed spraying and moss removal at town entrances, to be carried out by council staff during the winter period.

Specific areas, including the bottom of Phoenix Bank, the entrance from Adderley Road, and the section near the Gingerbread Man pub, will also be maintained, with work funded through the Town Action Plan budget.

Mayor Tim Manton said: "We are going to take control of those grass cutting elements that we haven't done previously. We are on a mission to clean up the town.

"We are trying to take control and make the town a lot more presentable."

Further information can be found here.