'Supremely useful' free weekend bus service in Market Drayton extended for another year as popularity soars

Market Drayton Town Council has confirmed it will keep subsidising the town's free number 301 Saturday bus service throughout the 2026/27 financial year.

The decision was made at a council meeting last week. Earlier this year, councillors agreed to fund the service until at least March 2026, but they have now committed to supporting it for an additional year.

The service, which offers free travel into and out of the town centre, has seen a steady increase in passenger numbers.

Latest figures show the bus carried 3,886 passengers up to the end of September 2025 - more than 200 higher than the 3,665 recorded during the same period the previous year.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton welcomed the decision.

"The service is supremely useful for the residents," he said. "What is also does is paves the way to get residents into town free of charge, and then the hope is that they will use all of the town's services, retailers, pubs and restaurants and coffee shops.

"It is a win-win all round for everybody. I am delighted for everyone, the Saturday bus service really is a fantastic thing and asset for the town."

In August, the service carried 442 passengers, and 304 in September. The council introduced the free bus in September 2023 and has funded it ever since.

By the end of September, the council had spent £3,081.60 on the service during the 2025/26 financial year. Councillors also voted to increase the bus service budget from £6,500 to £6,600.

Mr Manton said the rise was justified, adding: "The budget will go up for a good reason because the simple fact of the matter is that the service is getting used more," added Mr Manton.

"The more it get used, the more cost it is to the town council, but that is a good thing."