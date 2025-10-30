‘Mechanical failure’ leads to car hitting Market Drayton high street building

The incident at around 4.10pm in Market Drayton saw both the police and fire service attend.

West Mercia Police said the incident was thought to have been caused by a “mechanical failure” and there were no injuries in the crash.

“We received a call around 4:10pm on Thursday afternoon with a report of a car colliding with a building on the High Street in Market Drayton,” said a spokesperson. “Thankfully, no injuries to report and it would appear to have been a mechanical failure on the vehicle.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they arrived on the scene at around 4.30pm along with fire crews from over the border.

A spokesperson said: “Crews made the vehicle safe with assistance from over the border”.