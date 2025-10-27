Market Drayton Town Hall toilets set for major payment machine upgrade

At a recent full council meeting of Market Drayton Town Council, civic leaders considered quotes for new card payment machines to replace the existing units, that have been described as "faulty".

Despite multiple repairs to the old machines, the town council said these fixes have only provided short-term solutions.

Market Drayton Town Hall

The Town Hall toilets have recently been free to use because the reception is not staffed all day, meaning there is not always someone available to assist if the doors fail to open after payment.

To resolve the issue, councillors voted to install new Nyrex card payment systems - the same model being fitted at the Towers Lawn public toilets, that are currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The new machines will accept both cash and card payments, including contactless options.

Mayor Tim Manton welcomed the upgrade, saying: "I’m pleased Market Drayton Town Council has decided to implement electronic payment machines at the Town Hall public toilets.

"The decision of this upgrade modernises the facility allowing the public to both pay via cash, 20p, or contactless via mobile phone or card.

"I don’t think I’m too different to a lot of people these days, in that I do not carry cash around with me. It then proves impossible to use a public toilet when you need it most, a situation that is not great.

"It also reinforces the town council's commitment to provide the most up-to-date facilities in our town that promotes our forward thinking, our commitment to our residents and our message to those visiting us that you can be assured Market Drayton welcomes you with open arms whilst having some of the best facilities in Shropshire."