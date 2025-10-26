Poor broadband and mobile connectivity affecting village near Market Drayton

At a recent meeting of Moreton Say Parish Council, Councillor Judith James talked about the issues facing Longford.

Broadband issues have been highlighted in Longford, a small village near Market Drayton. Picture: Google

Members discussed it in detail and agreed that, although the parish council must recognise the need for an improvement in the services, it is not best placed to facilitiate it.

Councillor Malcolm Myles-Hook said he has a contact at Shropshire Council who is overseeing projects in other parishes with similar issues and will share information about it in his next monthly report.

Building Digital UK (BDUK) is responsible for procurements, contracts and supplier information in Shropshire.

Last June, owing to changes in the external market, BDUK and Freedom Fibre mutally agreed to descope 8,500 premises from the contract in North Shropshire. BDUK says it is working to put in place alternative solutions that require support from the Project Gigabit initiative to gain access to a full-fibre broadband network.

The Government is also providing up to £210 million to subsdiise the cost of broadband infrastructure to rural areas, with vouchers up to £4,500 available for eligible homes and businesses to help cover the costs of installing gigabit-capable broadband networks.