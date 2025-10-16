Revamp planned for children's play area in Market Drayton amid concerns over anti-social behaviour

At a full meeting of Market Drayton Town Council, civic leaders raised issues around behaviour at the Longlands children's play park, including reports of stone throwing and broken windows.

Councillors also expressed frustration over a perceived "lack of action" from the local policing team. It was agreed that the town council clerk would contact local police to request a meeting about the ongoing anti-social behaviour at the site.

The behaviour has also affected plans to improve safety at the play area and resulted in thousands of pounds being spent on repairs and safety measures.

Councillors discussed the future of the slide unit at the Longlands play park, which needs to be removed due to rotting timbers.

The Longlands play area. Picture: Google

Two options were considered for the surface beneath it - either cutting off the slide's legs below ground level and filling the holes with wet pour, or removing the entire wet pour surface below the slide and replacing it with topsoil and grass seed.

However, due to anti-social behaviour, including stone throwing, councillors decided that seeding the area was "not a suitable option". Instead, they resolved to remove the slide unit and fill the holes with wet pour at a cost of £4,230.

Elsewhere, councillors also considered recommendations from the town council's Play Area Working Group to replace the two rockers at the Town Park. It was agreed to obtain quotes to replace the two rockers with a seesaw.

Councillors also discussed the possibility of extending the Town Park's play area, noting that it is one of the smallest play parks in the town and is in need of refurbishment.

Councillor Roger Hughes suggested that the extension should include an area for young children to run around safety. After a short discussion, it was resolved that the Play Area Working Group would explore options for extending the play area at the Town Park.