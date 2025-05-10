Tributes paid to 'adventurous spirit' and well-known member of Shropshire's farming community who died aged 96

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Margaret May Simpson (née Furnival), born February 26, 1929 at Radwood Farm near Baldwin’s Gate, passed away peacefully on May 5 in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, at the age of 96.

Daughter of Fred and Louise Furnival of Manor Farm, Madeley, Margaret married James Arthur Simpson of Winnington Farm, and together they raised a family deeply rooted in farming traditions.

A devoted farmer's wife, Margaret contributed significantly to the running of Winnington Farm. Her life was centred around her family, the farm, and the local community, where she was highly respected.

Margaret played an active role in Mucklestone Church and the parish. She was known for her beautiful flower arrangements and later served as chairman of the fundraising committee and was chorister in the Mucklestone Church Choir.

The grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 19, she survived by her three daughters: Anne-Louise, Helen and Susan, and her dear daughter-in-law Chrissie. She was predeceased by her only son, James Patrick Simpson, who died in South Africa in 1997.

Her daughter, Helen Mudge, said her mother's "adventurous spirit" encouraged her children to explore the world, and she made a point to visit each of them regularly.

She added: "In her later years, Margaret's adventurous spirit led her to visit me in South Africa. At the age of 95, she travelled to Plettenberg Bay, a picturesque area along South Africa's famous Garden Route coastline, where, under the lovely warm sunshine, she was again able to take part in family boating trips, wildlife adventures and enjoy her last Christmas and her last birthday before finally slipping away.

"Her passing was surrounded by family, reflecting the deep love and respect she garnered throughout her life."

A Service of Thanksgiving for Margaret's life will be held at Mucklestone Church on Friday, July 4 at 2pm. All who wish to honour her memory are warmly invited to attend.