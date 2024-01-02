Man follows in the footsteps of his father in getting the MBE for the same cause

Ian Sharp, from Market Drayton, has led hundreds of young people across the West Midlands through the Duke of Edinburgh Award during 55 years of volunteering with the Boys Brigade.

Officially he was recognised in the New Year Honours for services to young people in Wolverhampton where he had been the captain of the sixth Wolverhampton Boys Brigade.

Mr Sharp, aged 63, is proudly following in the dedicated footsteps of his father Donald Sharp who worked tirelessly for the Sixth Wolverhampton (Penn) Boys' Brigade for an incredible 75 years.

Mr Sharp senior, from Penn, received his MBE 20 years ago in 2004 after 50 years with the same outfit and carried on for many years after receiving it from the late Queen. Her Majesty is reported to have been surprised by his service in the organisation which is a church-based Christian organisation.

Now it is possible that Mr Sharp junior, who went to Buckingham Palace for his father's investiture all those years ago, will get to meet the King to receive his award. It is something that stirs deep emotions for Mr Sharp whose father died two years ago aged 92.

Ian Sharp, left, joining his dad Donald when he collected his MBE. Photo: Ian Sharp

"It is a family affair for us," said Ian. "My mum Josie was also an officer in the Boys' Brigade, plus my three sisters and a brother in law.

"It was unbelievable to receive the same award as my father. It brought me to tears.

"I have received some lovely messages.

"There is no date or time yet for the investiture, I've been told to expect it in the next six months from either the King, the Princess Royal or the Prince of Wales.

"I am really exited by it, I went to the Palace with my dad when he received his honour."

Donald Sharp with his MBE

Mr Sharp was nominated for an honour by his wife, Annette who is also an officer of the Boys' Brigade. Their two sons, Craig, 35 and Daniel, 33, have also been involved in the movement.

Within the close family members it all adds up to an astonishing 277 years of commitment to the movement which has half a million boy and girl members around the country.

He works full time as the logistics supervisor at Gill's Puddings in Market Drayton after moving there from Wolverhampton 17 years ago. He estimated that he has spent £20,000 of his own money on his volunteering role.

According to a report in the Wolverhampton Express and Star in 2004 Mr Sharp senior, then of Belmont Road, Penn, had worked tirelessly with the group since 1939. He took over the captaincy of the Sixth Wolverhampton (Penn) Boys Brigade in 1969.

The father-of-six travelled down to London to collect his award. His wife Josie, son Ian and daughter Margaret, who were all officers in the Boys Brigade, accompanied him to Buckingham Palace.

He said the Queen had been surprised at how long he had been a member of the group.

"She said I must have been very young when I joined I told her I was nine-years-old when I first started going to the Boys Brigade," he added.