Goldstone Hall Hotel scoops top prize for its five-acre garden

Ross Underwood

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has scooped up the top spot in The Good Hotel Guide, which offers independent advice and reviews of luxury and boutique hotels, B&Bs and Inns.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlights the top 10 hotels in selected categories and Goldstone Hall Hotel has been recognised in the gardens category as one of the best.

Goldstone Hall, Market Drayton. Photo: NGS

It was featured alongside nine other prestigious hotels: Congham Hall, Bodysgallen Hall and Spa, Cliveden House, Askham Hall, Gravetye Manor, Hotel Endsleigh, Longueville Manor, The Newt in Somerset & Greywalls.

Commenting on the win, owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are delighted to have received Editor’s Choice Award in the Garden Category for 2024 of Good Hotel Guide – the ultimate guide to the best hotels in the UK.”

The hotel guide review says of Goldstone Hall Hotel and Garden: “These five-acre gardens are perennially joyful. The walled garden has a dreamy double-tiered herbaceous border, and there is a rose terrace (where you can dine) and wildflower area.

"A laburnum arch interwoven with ornamental vines, honeysuckle and clematis leads to a large kitchen garden. ”

The editors of the Good Hotel Guide select winners based on visits by a team of experienced inspectors and reports from readers.

Goldstone Hall, is a country house hotel and restaurant with a five-acre garden affiliated as an RHS Partner Garden.

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the space.