Only two more weeks until the return of the seventh annual Ginger and Spice Festival

Traders are gearing up for the return of the Ginger and Spice Festival

The Ginger and Spice Festival will be returning to Market Drayton on Thursday, September 28 to Sunday, October 1 for its seventh year.

The ever-popular event invites people across the county and beyond to sample delicious food with a ginger and spice theme.

It is also a celebration of the culinary heritage of the local area through a series of creative events and festival fringe activities.

Fodder & Tipple Trail

Tickets are still available to buy for this year's Fodder & Tipple Tasting Trail and Ceilidh.

Festival goers are invited to meander through the streets of Market Drayton and out into the Shropshire countryside – including the Shropshire Union canal – on the Fodder and Tipple Tasting Trail.

The trail takes place on Saturday, September 30 from 10am to 4.30pm and tickets cost £27.95.

The event takes in the floating market and will include more than ten local tasters and refreshers at several stop-offs along the route.

Tickets can be bought from gingerandspicefest.co.uk.

Ceilidh with the Tern Valley Tinkers

Ceilidh with the Tern Valley Tinkers includes a buffet supper at Adderley Parish Hall hosted by the Market Drayton Twinning Association.

Tickets can be purchased from Hart-to-Hart card shop of Stafford Street during their opening hours.

Festival director, Julia Roberts, said: “The Fodder& Tipple trail is a great way to explore the culinary offerings of the town of Market Drayton.

"With more than 10 tasters and refreshers including the famous gingerbread, pies, ale and local cocktails, this a ticket not to miss.

“The Ceilidh is being hosted by the Market Drayton Twinning Association in honour of the French visitors to this year’s festival.

"Tickets are still available and can be purchased from Hart to Hart on Stafford Street.”

James Du Pavey Food Theatre

For the second year, the James Du Pavey Food Theatre will be hosted by Shropshire based podcaster, Charlotte Foster.

The chefs demonstrating will be assisted by home economist and recipe developer, Jill Weatherburn, and a team of volunteers.

The chef line-up includes Jill Weatherburn herself, Liam James Tinsley of the Buttercross (Shire collection); Chris Burt of the Shire Collection; James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire and master baker Michel Nijsten of The Inn Baschurch.

The James Du Pavey Food Theatre will be free of charge to attend and located under the 19th century stone portico Buttercross on Cheshire Street.

Other activities

Other activities at The Ginger & Spice Festival include A Taste of Autumn, which will see head gardener and hotel owner John Cushing give a guided tour of Goldstone Hall Hotel.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 28 from 11.30am until 3pm, where visitors can take a look around the one-acre kitchen and its autumn produce.

The Spicy Artisan Street Market will be returning this year and is free of charge for people to browse.

From 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 30, a range of local artisan producers will be selling their produce with a ginger and spice twist.

There will also be activities for children including gingerbread decorating, gingerbread clay crafts, and more.

In 2022, the Ginger & Spice Festival won in the category ‘Giving Back’ at the UK and Ireland Micro Business Awards and was also shortlisted as a finalist in category ‘Event Expert’.

The Roving Canal Traders will be exhibiting their wares on a Floating Market on the Shropshire Union Canal between bridge 63 and Bridge 64 opposite Ladybird Mooring (Market Drayton) between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.