Flag of Hope dedicated to 113 babies is unveiled in Market Drayton

Victoria Vespa, pictured here with son Jude Vespa, 2, standing next to the Flag of Hope

The Flag of Hope project was launched by Victoria Vespa of Luna's Legacy, as a way of honouring the lives of little ones who were taken to soon and to act as a point of reflection for grieving parents.

Each flag is a piece of coloured cloth which holds the name of a baby, or babies, and together they make up a beautiful tribute to 113 lives.

Victoria Vespa, looking at the tribute to her lost daughter: Luna-Seren

Local embroiderers Kathy Webber and Carole Massey volunteered to put the flag together, which now hangs at the Festival Drayton Centre on Frogmore Road.

The Flag of Hope project coincides with Day of Hope held on August 19, which was set up by Carlie May to honour all the babies and children that have passed away.

Victoria Vespa, pictured here with son Jude Vespa, 2, next to the Flag of Hope

Victoria said: "It's a day to honour and reflect. This is the third year that we have done it for other babies as well as for Luna and this has probably been our nicest looking project.

"Every square has got a baby's name on and if there are siblings, they have got more than one name. I have been in contact with the bereavement midwives at the Princess Royal Hospital and it's going in their bereavement suite."

Victoria and her husband Allen lost their daughter Luna-Seren, who was born sleeping on January 4, 2020 at the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

Tributes to other lost little ones on the Flag of Hope

Tribute to Luna-Seren

The Luna Legacy fund was set up in her honour and has supported local bereaved parents through a number of community projects, including the baby memorial garden and the Letters to Heaven postbox.

They are currently looking for sponsors for Luna-Seren's Fifth Birthday Charity Ball which will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

All proceeds will go to the Princess Royal Hospital's Maternity Bereavement Unit, to further support those who have lost a baby.