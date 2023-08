Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Four fire appliances were sent from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington to Smythemoor, near Longford at 5.10am.

The crews found a crash involving one saloon vehicle and they released two people who were placed in the care of the ambulance service.

The police and a fire service operations officer were also in attendance.

The fire service sent its incident stop message at 5.57am.