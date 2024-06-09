High ambitions for the woman tasked with putting the markets back into Market Drayton

In April, Shropshire Council took direct control of the indoor and outdoor markets in Market Drayton after it faced criticism from traders.

With the takeover came the appointment of manager Kate Gittins, who had been at the helm of Shrewsbury's award-winning indoor market for 18 years.

Under Kate's supervision, Shrewsbury Market Hall underwent a huge transformation. In June 2006, the market was on its knees, with many empty stalls and few customers.

But 12 years later it had bagged the title of 'Britain's Favourite Market', a title it would go on to reclaim in 2023 and 2024.

The National Association of British Market Authorities, which awards the title, also gave Kate a lifetime achievement award in 2023. Now, she can't see why Market Drayton can't achieve the same.