Saloon car comes to rest on its side after crash near Market Drayton

A fire crew from Market Drayton, police and ambulance were sent to Haywood Lane, Cheswardine, at 4.16pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used winches to make the vehicle safe. The crew stop message was received by fire control at 5.04pm.

It is understood that no-one was seriously hurt but the ambulance crew was there to check and assess.