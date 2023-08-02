Saloon car comes to rest on its side after crash near Market Drayton

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash where a saloon car ended up on its side.

A fire crew from Market Drayton, police and ambulance were sent to Haywood Lane, Cheswardine, at 4.16pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used winches to make the vehicle safe. The crew stop message was received by fire control at 5.04pm.

Police and ambulance were also on the scene of the incident.

It is understood that no-one was seriously hurt but the ambulance crew was there to check and assess.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been asked for further information.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News