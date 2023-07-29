Brewer looks for manager to take helm at its flagship Shropshire taphouse

The Red Lion Market Drayton. Picture: Joule's Brewery

Joule's Brewery in Market Drayton is on the hunt for an experienced operator to run the Red Lion in Great Hales Street, only steps away from where the beer is made.

And it is on top of the aquifer that supplies the water for its ales including its famous Green Monkey and regular seasonal brews.

Anna Brakel, the brewer's brand development director, said: “The Red Lion was an original Joule’s house and like most of the medieval town centre, sits over Market Drayton’s aquifer, the water source for all our ales.

"Hard, pure mineral water, found directly beneath the site made the decision where we home the fourth Joule’s Brewery very easy."

The pub dates backs to 1623 and has been restored to encompass the new brewery, which has been built on a half-acre site behind the ancient pub.

The Red Lion is a true reflection of the Joule’s trademark and the company has designed the brewery around it.

Anna adds: "A quintessential traditional English pub, the Red Lion is the idyllic town centre pub offering fantastic Sunday lunches, famous pub quizzes in the Mouseroom, great live music, monthly public brewery tours, a sun-drenched beer garden, real fires, friendly hospitality and of course, a carefully crafted and extensive range of fantastic Joule's beer."

She says the opportunity is perfect for an experienced manager to take the helm of its flagship brewery tap at the heart of Joule's Brewery."

Rachel Hackett, the company's recruitment manager said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to manage our flagship taphouse. The Red Lion is the heart of Joule's Brewery and we are looking for an experienced operator, who's passionate about great beer, great pubs and great food.”

The manager will have to manage, motivate and inspire the team, drive standards, plan trade builders and promotions, organising events, including live music, manage stock, control cash, be an ambassador for the brewery and lots more.