Leader 'pleasantly surprised' by Festival of Lights turn out in Market Drayton

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished:

Crowds flocked to Market Drayton for a full day of entertainment at the town's Festival of Lights.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/11/2022 - Market Drayton Christmas Lights Switch on 2022. In Picture: Conk the Clown.

Market Drayton Town Council said that it had been inundated with stall booking requests this year and was at full capacity with traders keen to show off their wares during Saturday's extravaganza.

There was a full day of entertainment, live music and Christmas market from 10am and building up to the switch on of the Christmas lights at 5pm. Santa was also 'present' at his grotto in the town hall.

Town councillor Bryon Chapman said he had been 'pleasantly surprised' by the turn out especially in Cheshire Street.

"It was full of traders, which is nice to see," said Councillor Chapman. "I have never seen so many members of the public turn out. It was a really nice afternoon and I was pleasantly surprised."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

