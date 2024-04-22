Broseley pair charged with theft after vehicle stolen from farm near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andrew Baker, 35, and James Holley, 30, have both been charged following the theft of an agricultural vehicle from a farm near Market Drayton on Friday, April 19.

Baker, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, was due before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 22.

Holley, of Elizabeth Crescent, Broseley, is due to appear before Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 4.