Market Drayton Scout leaders celebrate new defibrillator thanks to community

Scout leaders Amanda Jenner, Gareth Jenner and Stephen Huyton, who helped raise money for a defibrillator to be installed on the communal room at Elizabeth Court, Market Drayton.

Amanda Jenner, Gareth Jenner and Stephen Huyton of 2nd Market Drayton Scout Group took part in the Market Drayton 10k race last October to raise money for a defibrillator.

The Market Drayton 10k is a large-scale event which takes place in and around the town, starting and finishing at the Grove School and Sixth Form on Newcastle Road.

Commenting on the race, Amanda, Cubs leader, said: "It wasn't too bad, it was good. I'm not really much of a runner but I am glad we did it and glad we raised the money.

"Me and my husband decided to do it before lockdown, but we couldn't do it then so decided to wait. The Market Drayton 10k came around again and we had three weeks to get training."

Members, friends and families of The 2nd Market Drayton Scout Group all took part in the fundraising efforts to raise approximately £1,300 for the defibrillator.

On the day of the event itself, the rest of the Scout group helped out with activities including bag collection and giving out goodie bags to people finishing the race.

Amanda, Gareth and Stephen set up a JustGiving page and put the word out to all members for donations, as well as posting on the Drayton Crier Facebook page.

It has now been installed on the external wall of the Communal Room on Elizabeth Court Housing Care and can be used to help save lives within the town's community.

"The reason we wanted a defibrillator is because we have a lot of people in our group and heart problems affect people of all ages," Amanda said.