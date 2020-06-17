Menu

Crews tackle car fire in north Shropshire

By Dominic Robertson | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Firefighters were called to put out a dramatic car fire in north Shropshire last night.

Market Drayton firefighters were called to put out this car fire. Pic: Market Drayton Fire and Rescue

A crew from Market Drayton was dispatched to the incident on the A53 shortly before 9pm.

The fire, which had taken hold in the engine compartment of a Vauxhall, was put out using a hose.

The crew wore breathing equipment as they extinguished the blaze, and the fire was out by around 9.15pm.

Posting on Twitter Market Drayton Fire and Rescue said: "Pump mobilised at 8.52pm on Tuesday to car fire on A53 at Market Drayton. Rapid assertive firefighting confined fire to engine compartment.

"No injuries. Fire believed to be due to mechanical defect. Thanks @MDraytonCops for assistance."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

