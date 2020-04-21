Council wants public views on reducing speed limits on roads around Market Drayton

A consultation has opened today, proposing reducing the national speed limit to 50mph on the A529 between the southern entrance to Adderley and the A53 roundabout at the northern end of Market Drayton.

The council also proposes extending the 30mph limit in the village itself to improve visibility of signs and discourage drivers from speeding out of the village.

It is linked to work to make the A529 safer between Hinstock to the south of Market Drayton and Audlem to the north in Cheshire.

The project has attracted £3.9m from the Department for Transport's Safer Roads Fund and the next stage will begin in May.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council is also consulting on reducing the speed limit on the A53 and the A529 around the roundabout connecting them in northern Market Drayton from 60mph to 40mph, because of the planned Lidl store and its access off the A53.

Safety countermeasures

A consultation document said: "An extension is proposed to the existing 30mph at Adderley in order to improve the visibility to the 30mph village gateway signs.

"Also, ahead of the first bend past St Peter’s Church to discourage excessive acceleration out of the bend at the Shavington turn and therefore encourage adherence to the existing 30mph limit through the village."

It continued: "The reduction of the speed limit from national speed limit (60mph) on the link between Market Drayton and Adderley is proposed to highlight the nature of the road and to support the safety countermeasures which are possible within the highway boundary in order to improve the safety of this section of the highway network.

"Short lengths of the unclassified roads towards Shavington and Spoonley are to be included to provide the safe siting of terminal signs."

Regarding the A53 proposal, it said: "It is proposed that the existing national speed limit (60mph) is reduced to 40mph to accommodate the proposed superstore access and associated carriageway alterations."

The consultation is open now and will close on May 13.

To comment, send an email to traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk. For more information, ring 03456 789006.