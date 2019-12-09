£2,000 donated to Midlands Air Ambulance

Waste management firm AR Richards, based at Stoke Heath near Market Drayton, decided to make the donation this Christmas instead of sending cards to customers and supplies.

Run by the Richards family, the company is celebrating 40 years in business this year.

To mark the anniversary, the company has named a new fleet of wagons after much loved and missed members of the Richards family: Alyn, Harry and Purdie.

The company grew from a front room 40 years ago and now has three sites, employing more than 50 staff.

Divisions in the company include agricultural contracting, builders' merchants, sleepers, construction, skip hire, waste recycling and Eurobin collections.