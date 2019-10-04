Vacancy on Market Drayton Town Council as Conservative moves away

Donna Edmunds, who represented the North ward, resigned her post on September 20, and this week the town council announced it would hold an election to fill the spot if 10 people put their names to a written request by October 18.

Those who would like to request an election must be electors in Market Drayton's North ward, and can submit their request to the returning officer for Shropshire.

Letters should be addressed to the electoral services department at Shropshire Council, of Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND.

For further guidance call 0345 678 9015.

Donna Edmunds represented the Conservative Party and was elected onto Market Drayton Town Council in 2017.

Her former colleagues on the town council confirmed that she had relocated overseas.