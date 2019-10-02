Advertising
Burglars take food from fridge in Market Drayton garage break-in
Burglars stole a bike, tools and even food in a break-in at an outside garage in Market Drayton.
Thieves broke into a detached garage at a property in Prospect Road between 11pm last Saturday, September 28, and 8am the following day.
A white and blue Carerra 18-gear pedal cycle, a number of tools and food from a fridge were among the items taken.
Police have asked anyone who might have seen something suspicious or have any information to call 101, citing incident number 0189s of September 29.
