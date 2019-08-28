Councils team up to transform Market Drayton park

Market Drayton Town Council has invested £3,000 into its project at Walkmill Meadows, on the banks of the River Tern in the south side of the town.

Town councillors Roy Aldcroft, Alan Cartwright and Stephen Glover have been down at the partly-wooded site working with Shropshire Council rangers including Shaun Burkey, and volunteers, clearing the site and improving footpaths.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "Market Drayton Town Council has become partners with the county outdoor recreation service in an exciting opportunity to revamp the town’s riverside nature park and make it more accessible to the community.

"This hidden jewel in the crown is nearly six hectares of plain grassland and woodland between Market Drayton and the River Tern.

"It is hoped to encourage activities and studies, within the area, for schools, ramblers and walkers.

"Work to provide user-friendly footpaths and access to and clear signposting into the area is also included. So, if residents have heard strange sounds coming from the normally quiet meadow, that’s thanks to the high-tech equipment of specialist contractors as they clear the overgrown areas and prepare the ground and pond areas for autumn."

The councillors say that the action plan to make the park accessible for ramblers, nearby schools and various community groups will be completed over the next five years.

Councillor Aldcroft continued: "It is quite clear that this area has not had the best of attention in recent times and with very poor signage we are convinced that this great outdoor wildlife area has not been taken advantage of for walking or school studies."