Shropshire FA backs the Bobby Moore Fund with Market Drayton tournament

The Shropshire FA is supporting a nationwide walking football push for the fund, by hosting the tournament on Thursday, August 1, at Market Drayton Town FC's ground at Greenfields.

Teams of five, with a maximum squad size of eight, can register online by donating a minimum of £66 to the Bobby Moore Fund, which goes to researching bowel cancer.

The competition is open to mixed gender teams of all abilities, and anyone over the age of 16 can enter.

The deadline for entries is July 31. To learn more and download a registration form, visit bit.ly/2LscuRn

For more information contact darren.beech@shropshirefa.com

A statement by the Shropshire FA said: "The FA and the Bobby Moore Fund are joining forces to tackle bowel cancer. Between July 27 and August 10 county FAs will be hosting walking football across the county to improve knowledge of bowel cancer prevention and raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund."