25 new homes planned on edge of north Shropshire village

Outline plans to build up to 25 homes on the outskirts of Clive, near Wem, have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

If approved, the new homes would be built on a two-hectare plot of agricultural land to the south of Station Road, on the western edge of the village and outside of the settlement's development boundary.

An indicative site layout drawing suggests the development would comprise a mix of bungalows, semi-detached houses and detached houses, ranging from three to five bedrooms.

If approved, the new homes would be built on a two-hectare plot of agricultural land to the south of Station Road in Clive. Photo: Google

Two out of the 25 properties would be made available for affordable home ownership, with the rest available as market housing.

Applicant, Hadnall-based Sansaw Dairies, claims the site could help fill the local authority's housing land shortfall - one of the reasons Shropshire Council was forced to withdraw its local plan earlier this year.

Shrewsbury surveyor Berrys, who submitted the plans on behalf of the company, pointed out that Clive has "a range of services" including a nursery, primary school, village hall, church and transport links that meant the site was appropriate for residential development.

The application concludes: "It is recognised that the application site lies outside of the settlement’s development boundary. However, Shropshire Council is unable to identify a five-year housing land supply.

"National planning policy therefore identifies that adopted local plan policies are out of date and the presumption in favour of sustainable development is triggered.

"There are significant benefits to the proposal that weigh in its favour, including the provision of 25 houses, aligning with the Government’s objective of 'significantly boosting the supply of homes' and the need to increase Shropshire’s supply of housing, [and] the provision of a range of housing types and sizes, from affordable homes to larger family homes".

The full application, which is open for public consultation until December 11, is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/03814/OUT.