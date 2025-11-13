Public thanked as untaxed, uninsured Vauxhall Corsa seized by police in north Shropshire

Sarah Parker, member of the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Whitchurch, reported the seizure of the Vauxhall Corsa yesterday (Wednesday).

Police said they located the vehicle after receiving reports from members of the public and conducting routine patrols.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was seized by police. Picture: West Mercia Police

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Following on from reports from members of the public and routine police patrols, a vehicle has been seized after it was found to have had no tax or insurance.

"We would like to thank those who continue to share information with us - your reports really do make a difference and help us keep our roads safe and lawful for everyone.

"Remember vehicles must be taxed, insured and roadworthy at all times. If they are not, they risk being seized and the driver could face penalties."