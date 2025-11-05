Farmer helps fire service move vehicle which crashed into rural Shropshire field

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had taken place off the B5069 in Street Dinas, St Martins.

One crew was sent to the scene after being alerted to the crash at around 4.24pm today - Wednesday, November 5.

An update from the fire service said that the incident involved one vehicle which had "rolled over into a nearby farmers field".

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also present at the scene.

The fire service said that a local farmer using a Manitou, had helped move the crashed vehicle to a safe place before firefighters made sure it was safe.