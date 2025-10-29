'It beggars belief' - Shropshire man who lost leg in motorcycle crash has disability benefit and adapted car withdrawn

The 25-year-old man, who does not wish to be named, received a letter in August stating that his support would be removed due to a "change in circumstances".

The north Shropshire resident lost three quarters of his leg in a motorcycle accident just before his 20th birthday and relies on a specially adapted vehicle provided through the Motability Scheme, granted as part of the higher-rate mobility component of his Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

PIP is provided to help with extra living costs for people who have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability that causes difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (October 27), North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan questioned the decision to withdraw the benefit, saying the man "is clearly not going to get any better".