Baschurch residents create breathtaking handmade poppy fall to hang from church tower

The vibrant red poppies, crafted by residents from Baschurch, have been strung together to form a striking poppy fall that will hang from the tower of All Saints Church in time for next month's Remembrance commemorations.

The new display replaces an original poppy fall that was made in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, that had since deteriorated.

The idea and project was led by local resident Pauline McKie, who approached the Rector of All Saints Church, Revd Preb Linda Cox, to ask if she could help create a new tribute. With her support, Pauline set about rallying the village - and beyond - to take part.

The finished poppy fall

Several social events were held where residents gathered to craft poppies, with some donating wool, buttons, or money to buy materials and new netting for the display.

As summer arrived, Pauline organised community tie-on sessions where even passers-by were invited to help fasten poppies to the netting.

Once the final poppy was in place, Pauline launched a raffle inviting people to guess the total number of poppies used, with proceeds to be shared between the Baschurch, Bomere Heath and District Royal British Legion and All Saints Church.

Baschurch residents help make the new poppy fall

The finished Poppy Fall will be officially installed on Saturday, November 1, at 10am, with help from the Baschurch Fire Station team as part of their ladder training and community service. North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is also expected to attend the grand unveiling.

Revd Linda Cox praised expressed thanks to Pauline for creating a project that has brought the community together while honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The new display replaces the original poppy fall created in 2018 that has deteriorated

In a social post Pauline said: "What an achievement, it wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for the fantastic support by absolutely everyone involved since November last year.

"The many knitters and crocheters, lots of donations of wool and buttons, the hosts of the venues where we held our meetings, plus cash donations, all the people tying on or sewing on the poppies - a massive thank you to each and everyone of you."