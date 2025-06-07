Former Shropshire farm buildings which could become 'imposing country residence' go up for sale for £245k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The site at Pentre Madoc Farm, between Ellesmere and St Martins, is being sold with planning permission for the former agricultural barn to be converted into a "substantial and imposing" 2,750 square foot residential property.

Estate agents Halls say the sale is a "rare opportunity" to convert a substantial former agricultural building into an "imposing detached country residence", the property having received planning permission for the changes last year.

The plot, containing a number of former agricultural barns, is up for sale with a guide price of £245,000.

The former agricultural buildings at Pentre Madoc Farm (Halls)

"The proposed dwelling would be positioned in generous gardens which would enjoy far-reaching views across unspoilt local countryside and accompanied by a large and versatile two-storey garage/store," said a listing placed online by agents Halls this week.

"The barns are situated in a pleasant rural position between the popular village of St Martins and the lakeland town of Ellesmere, both of which offer an impressive range of amenities, including public houses, supermarkets, restaurants, medical macilities, and a range of independent shops.

"Within a short drive are a number of well-regarded state and private schools, including Ellesmere College, Lakelands Academy, Moreton Hall, Oswestry School, and Shrewsbury School, as well as the Kings and Queens and Abbeygate College in Chester.

"The sale provides a rare opportunity for developers and owner/occupiers alike to convert a substantial former agricultural building into an imposing detached country residence with planned internal living accommodation extending to around 2,750 sq ft."

The full listing can be viewed online via Halls estate agents.