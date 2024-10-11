Road closed near Shropshire town after car collides with lamppost and push bike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers are currently present at the scene on Soulton Road in Wem after a car has collided with a push bike and lamppost.

Officers were called to the incident involving one car at 2.15pm . The road offers access to Wem from vehicles travelling from towards the Prees Green area.

Police say the road has been closed next to the town's cricket club. No injuries have been reported at the scene.

Police are currently on the scene on Soulton Road, picture: West Mercia Police

A West Mercia Police statement said: "We received a call around 2:15pm this afternoon (October 11) with a report of a road traffic collision on Soulton Road in Wem.

"Officers arrived at the location to find a car had collided with a push bike and a lamppost. No injuries to report."

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page added: "Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently on Soulton Road in Wem due to a single vehicle road traffic collision and the road is currently closed by the cricket club."