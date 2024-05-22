'Will I go to prison?' Sex offender's online search after being arrested for sex act with minor

Richard Clarke, aged 34 and of Wem Road in Clive, near Wem, was sent to prison after admitting three counts of sexual activity with his child victim – who was a teenager at the time.

Judge Anthony Lowe, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sentenced Clarke to 37 months in prison for the offences, and said he would also be made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He will also have to notify police of his whereabouts when he is released.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that Clarke also had a previous caution for possessing an indecent image of a child, dating back to 2014.