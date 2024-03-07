Crews spend all night battling blaze at construction company HQ

Crews from around Shropshire were joined by firefighters from Mid and West Wales to tackle a blaze at the S J Roberts Constructions headquarters at Lowfield in Marton near Welshpool on Wednesday evening.

Fire engines rushed to the scene from as far away as Telford following the report that came in just before 6.30pm.

Fire crews shared photographs from the scene. Photo: Montgomery Fire Station

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire involved a biomass boiler which was "fully alight and spreading".

The fire had spread to a large industrial storage unit, of around 85 metres by 26 metres.

The crews, from Bishops Castle, Clun, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford, spent all evening tackling the fire.

While the blaze was well under control by morning, firefighters remained at the scene at 9am on Thursday.