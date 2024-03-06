Mercedes badly damaged in two-vehicle crash on A49

Police have warned they are dealing with the crash on the A49, between Lee Brockhurst and Grinshill, between Shrewsbury and Prees Green.

Officers posted a picture of one of the heavily damaged vehicles, a Mercedes A Class, on social media.

Alerting people to the incident North Shropshire SNT said: "Wem SNT are currently dealing with a two vehicle RTC on the A49 between Lee Brockhurst and Grinshill."

Officers said there's a partial road closure in place with traffic management until the vehicles have been recovered.