Hunt is on for Shropshire lottery winner sitting on £1 million ticket

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the lucky winner from January 16 this year has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in the county are now being urged to check and double-check their unique code for the chance to become an instant millionaire. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The winning code on January 16 was XFKD 58687.

The lucky ticket holder has until July 14 this year to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to The National Lottery, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Shropshire district for the draw on January 16, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

For all major National Lottery prizes which are currently unclaimed, visit national-lottery.co.uk/player/p/results/unclaimedPrizes.do

For further information, contact Camelot Press Office: 0207 632 5711