Dead puppies found dumped in plastic bags on side of road

By Megan HoweNorth ShropshirePublished:

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after four dead puppies were found dumped at the side of a road.

The dogs were under six months old and found in plastic bags

The discovery was made at 4pm on Thursday, May 4, at Houndings Lane, Sandbach, Cheshire, but the dogs appeared to have been dead for some time.

The Rottweiler type dogs were found in plastic bags and were estimated to be under six months old.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Fay Bowers said: “We are very saddened to find out about these dogs’ deaths – and we’d like to thank the caller for letting us know. It must have been a very distressing find.

“Unfortunately as these dogs had been dead for some time we are unable to find out much about them or able to run a post mortem. We don’t know how they died but the circumstances do appear suspicious.

“We are concerned about what has happened to these dogs and we would appreciate anyone with any information to get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01066929.

To help pet owners who are worrying about financial costs, there is information on the RSPCA’s cost of living hub. Alternatively, you can call the charity’s dedicated cost of living call line on 0300 123 0650.

