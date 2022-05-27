Stamp of approval for Queen's jubilee art in Bridgnorth

The finished 'Queens' artwork

The group of 12 ladies from Bridgnorth met weekly to complete the 'Queens' project, which is currently on display in the window of Tanners Wines in the town.

The initial design was created by Louise Holland, who was inspired to begin the project after seeing a vintage stamp collection during a visit to the National Postal Museum.

The group met at her mum's studio, and the project took four months to complete in total.

Mark Carter and Helen Chaudron show off the artwork currently on display in Tanners

Louise highlighted the importance of the weekly knitting group as a way for older people to socialise following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, and stressed the collaborative aspect of the project.

She said: "There is no one panel which belongs to one person, every piece is a collaborative effort. We all worked on it together. I am very proud."

Tanners Wines owner, Mark Carter, praised the wall hanging, commenting on the design of the artwork and how it marks the special occasion.

He said: "It is a lovely piece of work which is brilliantly well crafted. It epitomises the jubilee celebrations."

This jubilee project is the third collaborative effort by the group, with previous pieces on display at St Leonard's Church and St Mary's Church in Bridgnorth.

This 'Queens' wallhanging is on display at Tanners Wines until Tuesday, May 31.

After that the piece will require a new home and the group has urged anyone interested in displaying the artwork to get in touch.