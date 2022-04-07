Members of Wollerton Bowling Club get first aid training after losing a member on the green six years ago

Wollerton Bowling Club members undertake first aid training with Steven Jenkins

Eleven members of the Wollerton Bowling Club, near Market Drayton, took part in the training session.

It comes as members of the bowling club were inspired to take part in the training and to raise money for a defibrillator, after a member died in a sudden cardiac arrest six years ago.

The member collapsed on the bowling green and despite the best efforts of other team members, who carried out CPR for 30 minutes between them before an ambulance arrived, the member later died in hospital.

Now, the bowling club members have taken part in the four-hour session including training on CPR, defibrillator, diabetes, heart problems, choking, faints, falls, fractures, seizures and asthma.

Steve Jenkins, who conducted the training, said: "The feedback was fantastic and it was something they really felt was important. It gave them a huge amount of confidence.

Mr Jenkins, who has previous experience as a paramedic and now works in Urgent Care for Shropdoc, said: I knew the sort of thing that would be useful for them from my own experience.

"The average age of the bowlers is 70 years old, so providing CPR for that length of time was no mean feat, but they feel better equipped to deal with emergencies now and urge other community groups to raise their awareness of First Aid and CPR skills, and to also learn how to use Public Access AEDs."

Mr Jenkins tailored a bespoke training plan to fit the members needs and their age group, which would benefit them when playing bowls matches.