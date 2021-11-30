The Party Party candidate insists he is not a tax exile

Russell Dean

Russell Dean currently lives and works in Monaco, although he says if elected as MP he would re-locate and start a new life in the county.

He is keen to point out that he is taking nothing from the UK tax system.

"With all the talk of sleaze in Westminster, there may be people who associate Monaco with being a tax haven,

"However that is not why I am here. My job brought me to Monaco 15 years ago. I have lived and worked in Monaco for 15 years and myself and my wife have brought out children up here."

"I am not a tax exile."

Mr Dean said he had been pleased with the positive response to his, The Party Party.

"Most of the feedback we have had has been very postive and fits in with our message - that we should be nicer to each other," he said.

"It has certainly resonated with the younger voters."

He praised his supporters in North Shropshire for helping to get his message across.

"We have a great young team whose members are distributing leaflets where they can," he said.

"Although I am currently in Monaco if elected I would move and find a home in the area. Life has been very good to me, I have been very lucky and I simply feel that it is time to give something back."

"I am a local guy. I grew up in Chester and I went to school in Telford and Wrekin. North Shropshire is sandwiched between the two."

"The Party Party has been in existence for some time but the North Shropshire by-election is the first in which we have had a clean chance to have a go to win election."

"I was a chartered surveyor before I set up my business in Monaco. I have a lot of skill sets to offer to help the constituents of North Shropshire.

"This would be a chance to help other people."