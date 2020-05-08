Rotary club congratulated for hard work

Members of Whitchurch Rotary Club have been working hard to distribute more than 1,000 items of PPE to frontline workers in the area.

Rotary District Governor, Brian Reilly, delivered a "well done" message when he took part in the club's virtual meeting this week using Zoom.

Over the past month, around 1,200 items of PPE including face masks, plastic visors and scrub bags have been made locally and provided to the rotary club at no cost. Some more expensive visors have been paid for at a heavily discounted rate.

They have nearly all been distributed to workers at 12 care homes and related organisations in Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

Club president, Peggy Mullock, said: "The project has been co-ordinated in dynamic style by last year’s president, Maggie Allen, with Chris Smith and Tony Burch.

Care staff at Weston House residential home receive an early Rotary delivery of face visors.

"But it wouldn’t have been possible without the wonderful community response that we have received from local voluntary groups and individuals.

"We are prioritising the people we consider to be the most vulnerable potential victims of this virus at local care homes. Protective equipment for frontline carers has rightly become an essential defence throughout the country."

Around 590 face masks were donated free of charge to the club by Ellesmere College, Shropshire Freemasons, 3D Crowd Funding and heavily discounted masks by Monstrous Makings of Wem and Kazoo Printing of Cannock.

As well as this, around 216 face masks were donated by Gill Rich of Whitchurch, Higher Wych and Whitewell Community and the Shropshire Federation of Women's Institutes.

Higher Wych and Whitewell Community, Whitchurch Women's Institute and Sue Fawcett also donated and made around 477 scrub bags.