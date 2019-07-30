Shropshire villagers prepare for Britain in Bloom judges

Volunteers from Norton in Hales have been making last minute preparations before the big day next Monday.

Litter picking, weeding and cleaning road signs were tasks on the agenda for the dedicated team in order to wow judges in the best village category of the competition.

As a result of a year round effort from locals and lucky spells of weather in the past weeks, the flower beds, oak barrels and planters are now in top condition.

Judges will arrive at the Jubilee Hall next week for a presentation, followed by a tour of the village when they will be shown all of the hard work, including colourful displays and the new sandstone loose-brick flower beds.

Refreshments will be served at the end of the visit to the judges and the many villagers who are likely to attend.

The winning result will be based on 40 per cent for horticulture, 30 per cent for environment and 30 per cent for community.