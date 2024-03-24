Personal stories of achievement abound as runners return for the Welshpool 10K

No records were set this year but it would have brought in plenty of donations for Hope House Children's Hospices, the event's charity partners charity partners.

Alan Lewis, owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: "I am really happy and really proud about how it all went. Everyone finished safe and the weather was fantastic."

Mr Lewis said 600 people had signed up for the race and 536 completed it which he was pleased with.

"Our first race before covid had 800 runners so we are still in recovery mode," said Mr Lewis.

All the joy of crossing the line for this competitor in the Welshpool 10K Run. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Adrenaline Sporting Events has paid for the use of car parks in Newtown and Welshpool to the tune of £500 and Mr Lewis said he was hoping for "more support" from Powys County Council for future events which bring many people into the towns.

The event on Sunday was full of personal stories of achievement, none moreso than that of Phil Jones.

He was undertaking seven 10k runs in seven days with the Welshpool one being the final run.

Day Seven of Phil Jones's 7 x 10k challenge in aid of Parkinson's UK in Wales. Welshpool 10K Run. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The challenge was to raise both funds and awareness for Parkinson’s UK and dementia charities after his late father quipped that he was “too fat to run”.

Phil returned to the area from south Wales in 2019 to take on a temporary headship at Llanfair Caereinion High School and went on to lead the school for four years before becoming the county council’s town centre officer for Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Montgomery.

He was using his running hobby in memory of his father, who died in November having suffered with Parkinson’s and dementia.

He said: “My dad is my inspiration and his last words to me were that I was ‘too fat to run’.”

Welshpool 10K Run. Winner of the mens race Joe Robson. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Phil said he was overwhelmed by the number of families who are affected by the illness. He said he had great support from organisations, schools and residential care homes.

For the record the men's race was won by Joe Robson in a time of 34mins and 58 seconds ahead of Johan Aufdenkamp in 35:15.

Welshpool 10K Run. Winner of the Womens race Hannah Thomas Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The women's race was won by Hannah Thomas of Maldwyn Harriers who was well clear of her field in 42:49.